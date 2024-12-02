TechX closes acquisition of Mobilum

Mobilum is a licensed plug-and-play fiat-to-crypto gateway and payment processing technology solution for exchanges, wallets, brokers, liquidity providers, and cryptocurrency businesses. Mobilum's solution facilitates integration for businesses whose users buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards.

TechX has acquired a 100% ownership in Mobilum in consideration of 26,666,667 common shares in the company’s capital at a deemed value of EUR 0.51 per share for a total aggregate consideration of approximately EUR 10.8 million.