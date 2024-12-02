TechPay to launch new digital coin

The blockchain has said that such a coin could be utilised by telecommunication, finance, and logistics sectors, and will reportedly be supported by direct acyclic graph (DAG) technology.

TechPay Coin is also Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) compatible, which allows it to support smart contracts, NFTs and dApps. This utility will add to TechPay’s adoption, with hopes of increasing its demand and market value.

The company has stated how its coin offers 10-fold more security than competing PoS chains. As an example of this, TechPay Coin ran tests that generated 500,000 blocks and validated 2.5 million transactions without a single transaction failure or reversal. TechPay has since announced that it is to launch a blockchain-based payment gateway system in 2023.