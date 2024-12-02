Technicorum Holdings launches CanCoin token

The token aims to solve monetisation and market frictions in the European cannabis market and to help develop blockchain solutions for the cannabis industry. The issuance of the coins will start on the 22 August 2021 and there will be a finite supply of 420 million coins.

The cannabis token plans to solve problems such as poor tracking in the supply chain, lack of transparency, patient distrust of surveillance systems and the reluctance of financial institutions to offer services to the European cannabis market. The token uses the blockchain to manage medical marijuana stocks and streamline payments.