TDB Bank of Mongolia to offer crypto-related services

Mongolia's bank will soon begin offering services including custody, remittance, deposits, loans, and crypto-asset management. However, a launch date has not been officially se for offering such crypto services to Mongolians.

Blockchain company Hexland and white label tech company Delio aren’t the only ones involved in this deal. MDKI, a Mongolian mineral resource and blockchain company was also included in the agreement.

Primarily, TDB Bank works with industrial clients. Hexland provides services such as blockchain smart contract development and verification, as well as wallet development, among other solutions.