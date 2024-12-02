Taurus' technology available through Temenos MarketPlace





Taurus recently received a securities company licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to operate an independent regulated marketplace for digital assets. The fintech is able to cover cryptocurrencies including Staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), any type of tokenized assets on any standard including issuance and full-lifecycle management, and digital currencies – all within the same platform.

Taurus’ technology is available to Temenos’ clients through Temenos MarketPlace, a community of fintech solutions that complement Temenos software. Taurus brings the capability to integrate and manage any digital asset, whether traditional securities, cash or digital assets, through its suite of products: Taurus-CAPITAL, Taurus-PROTECT, and Taurus-EXPLORER.

This collaboration allows banks to provide custody to a range of digital assets and innovate by creating tokenized products of their choice. Depending on their business model and regulatory framework, banks will also be able to create, manage and service a range of tokenized assets leveraging Taurus-CAPITAL and Taurus-PROTECT functionalities.