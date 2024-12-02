Taurus partners with Temenos to offer digital asset custody to banks

The integration allows banks to create and manage wallets as well as transfer a wide range of digital assets directly from Temenos Core. Taurus is the first fully integrated digital asset custody platform with Temenos.











Details on the partnership

Digital asset demand reached an all-time high globally in 2024, with regulation clarifying in most key financial centres. In particular, the total market value of tokenised assets is expected to exceed USD decatrillion by 2030, according to consulting firms.

The integration of Taurus-PROTECT with Temenos Core addresses this challenge, enabling banks to quickly launch digital asset services using the Temenos platform, including cryptocurrencies and tokenised assets on public or private DLTs.

The integration offers a range of features designed to improve digital asset management. It enables one-click wallet and address creation, allowing for simple integration of wallets into clients’ traditional financial accounts and portfolios. Additionally, automated processes for deposits, transfers, and withdrawals significantly reduce manual interventions and operational risks.

Other key features include real-time bookings for transactions directly within the Temenos Core banking system, one-click creation of tokenised assets, and incorporation of regulatory reporting requirements.

The integration allows banks to launch full-scale digital asset services within days or weeks at a fraction of the costs they would have incurred otherwise. Other benefits for banks include fast time to market, fully automated workflows such as tokenised securities creation, wallet management, and settlement which leads to lower costs.

Additionally, banks will reduce their CAPEX, as they will no longer need to build such interfaces once they integrate Temenos Core and Taurus-PROTECT.

Through this partnership, Temenos aims to provide a fully integrated system that enables its customers to offer digital assets alongside their traditional services, reducing complexity and lowering the barriers to entry.