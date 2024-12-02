The partnership will focus on addressing key challenges in the tokenized asset space, specifically security, data accuracy, and asset mobility. Taurus plans to leverage Chainlink’s platform to enhance tokenized assets with off-chain data and improve cross-chain interoperability. This includes integrating Chainlink’s Data Feeds for market pricing, reference data, and identity verification, as well as using Chainlink Proof of Reserve to prevent over-issuance risks and improve transparency.

In addition, Taurus will integrate Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), a leading solution for secure cross-chain connectivity. Earlier this year, Taurus successfully tested CCIP in a proof-of-concept for bridging USDC across blockchains. The protocol enables the seamless transfer of tokenized assets between different public and private blockchains, creating a unified “golden record” of data across systems.





A symbiotic relationship

By incorporating Chainlink’s CCIP, Data Feeds, and Proof of Reserve, Taurus aims to deliver faster time-to-market for tokenized assets on any blockchain, increase liquidity with cross-chain interoperability, and enhance security by utilizing Chainlink’s infrastructure.





This collaboration represents a significant step in the development of tokenized assets for institutional clients, offering them improved liquidity, data integrity, and security. It also reinforces Taurus’ position as a leader in digital asset infrastructure, building on its existing partnerships with financial institutions worldwide.

Taurus SA, based in Switzerland, provides infrastructure for digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, and NFTs, with a significant presence in the banking sector. Chainlink Labs is known for enabling secure, cross-chain data and interoperability, powering tokenized assets across their lifecycle for major financial institutions.