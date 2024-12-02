Taurus collaborates with Coinfirm





Taurus’ footprint with the full spectrum of financial institutions makes the company an ideal partner for Coinfirm’s ecosystem of VASPs, FIUs, and legal professional services that deploy advanced AML/CFT analytics. Through the Coinfirm collaboration, Taurus-PROTECTTM – Taurus’ custody solution – continues to give clients more choice to manage anti-money laundering and fraud risks, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Working with relevant industry associations worldwide to provide feedback on the effectiveness of current and potential anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regulations, Coinfirm is placed to help Taurus’ regulated financial institutions’ ecosystem to follow global crypto AML/CTF guidelines, including the EU’s 6AMLD and other supernational and national regulations.