Taurus and Parfin to optimise digital assets in Latin America and Europe





This partnership combines Taurus' product suite with Parfin’s institutional platform, creating a comprehensive end-to-end solution for digital asset management. It also includes features such as Taurus-PROTECT for secure custody and governance, and Taurus-CAPITAL for compliant token issuance and asset lifecycle management.











Parfin Platform aims to expand its proposition as a custody-agnostic solution. By using the support for hardware security module (HSM), the integration with Taurus enables the company to serve institutions with diverse security and architectural requirements, highlighting Parfin’s goal to offer flexibility and compliance.





Potential benefits for institutional clients

The integrated Parfin and Taurus infrastructure supports a variety of digital asset use cases, including cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and digital currencies.

Institutional clients can benefit from:

Access to liquidity through Parfin’s execution infrastructure, with custody and tokenization provided by Taurus;

Real-time wallet visibility and settlement execution through the Parfin interface, with policy enforcement enabled by Taurus;

Reduced operational and settlement risk through fully integrated custody and trading workflows;

Optimal deployment using API-based architecture with minimal integration overhead;

Lower total cost of ownership by reducing reliance on fragmented third-party systems.





Crypto adoption in Latin America

Through this partnership with Parfin,Taurus continues to expand into Latin America, working alongside regional providers. Additionally, Parfin offers market knowledge and serves a growing client base, including banks, asset managers, and crypto-native institutions, through its permissioned blockchain infrastructure and institutional-grade trading platform.

This collaboration occurs at a time when banks are increasingly offering custody services for digital assets, while some institutions already provide crypto trading and investments.

Moreover, Latin America saw a 116% surge in crypto adoption in 2024, reaching 55 million users, according to Triple A’s research. This rapid expansion has been fuelled by rising prices, regulatory advancements, and new financial products.