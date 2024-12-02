Tap partners with Zero Hash to launch in the US





Currently, Tap has built a 45 million active cryptocurrency waiting list in the US, with the company being able to offer customers access to 24 digital assets. These include cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and USDC. By leveraging Zero Hash’s building blocks of liquidity, custody, and settlement, Tap aims to facilitate P2P transfers and crypto swaps. This allows users to deposit and withdraw crypto from an external wallet and earn crypto rewards.



Moreover, the collaboration with Zero Hash aims to enable Tap to launch a fiat-to-crypto on-and-off ramp later in 2023. Through this, Tap’s customers will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies via Automated Clearing House (ACH) bank transfers. According to the company’s officials, Tap already has 200,000 registered users and the launch in the US aims to consolidate its expansion to additional countries, including Canada and Australia.



With the US being one of the world's largest cryptocurrency markets, estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth between 2022 and 2027 , and with 17% of all adults having invested in cryptocurrencies , Tap's launch comes as a response to the current environment. The company incorporated a US entity in early 2023 but maintained a conservative approach to market entry due to the legal complexities of launching in the country. However, it focused on its European expansion, launching several B2B initiatives, and improving its leadership team.

More information about Tap

Established in 2019, Tap is a regulated financial platform that merges traditional finance with blockchain technology. Through its app, Tap’s users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, by leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence middleware, customers receive pricing in real-time. Moreover, users can manage their digital assets and use their fiat balances for routine purchases or ATM withdrawals. With the Tap card, only available in the EU, users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations globally.



Currently, the company operates in 45 countries, providing financial services that cater to payment solutions, institutional financial services, and technological products.





About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that enables any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience. The company’s solution handles the backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products. Through its affiliates, Zero Hash enables neobanks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards, and round-up programs.