Tango Card and Snapcard partner for Bitcoin rewards programs

Traditionally, Bitcoin was acquired either by mining (solving complex algorithms with a computer to unlock new Bitcoin) or buying it.

Through the Tango Card and Snapcard partnership, people can now receive Bitcoin for walking 10,000 steps in a corporate wellness program, or by trading in any loyalty rewards.

Indeed, any rewards program powered by Tango Card now has Bitcoin among their rewards offering thanks to the company’s “Reward as a Service” API.

The Bitcoin as a reward is done through an integration with Snapcard’s own MassPay API.