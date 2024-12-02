Tamatem Plus and Triple-A introduce crypto payments for gamers

Gamers worldwide can now purchase game vouchers on Tamatem Plus using a range of crypto payment options including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and Binance Pay.











In addition to digital currency payments being a chargeback-free and fully refundable payment method, by partnering with Triple-A, Tamatem is also fully shielded from volatility and enjoys next-day bank settlements. This collaboration underscores Tamatem Plus' commitment to providing unparalleled gaming experiences while leveraging Triple-A’s global presence to empower gamers with accessible and secure crypto payment solutions.





Key benefits of the partnership:

Enhanced gaming experience: This collaboration introduces a new user-friendly and secure payment method for acquiring digital items and vouchers;

Innovative payment integration: Gamers globally can now enjoy the convenience of purchasing game vouchers with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and Binance Pay;

A chargeback-free and refundable payment method for Tamatem: Tamatem accepts cryptocurrency payments while being fully shielded from volatility and enjoying next-day bank settlements.





Commenting on the collaboration, officials from Tamatem Plus said that by partnering with Triple-A, they're not just enhancing the gaming experience; they're also embracing the adoption of cryptocurrency in the gaming industry and providing their users with a flexible, global, and secure payment method.

Representatives from Triple-A added that this partnership with Tamatem Plus exemplifies their commitment to innovative payment solutions. They're happy to be at the forefront of this significant shift in gaming commerce, facilitating crypto-based transactions for gamers worldwide.

What does Triple-A do?

Triple-A, a digital currency financial institution, enables businesses to pay and get paid in both traditional and digital currencies, volatility-free. From API to no-code integration, Triple-A’s frictionless, white-label payment solutions are designed to blend smoothly into existing business operations — all while upholding the high standards of security and compliance.

The company is licensed as a Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as in the EU by the ACPR and is registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider by the AMF under the aegis of Banque de France. The company is also registered with the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as a Money Service Business.