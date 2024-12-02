Talos closes USD 40 mln funding round





The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and includes investments from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures.

The Talos platform is designed to help institutions manage the trade lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, direct market access, price discovery, algorithmic trade execution, transaction cost analysis (TCA), reporting, clearing, and settlement.

According to GlobeNewswire, with Talos, market players can interact with different providers through a single API or GUI which are both configurable to their investment or workflow requirements.