This acquisition is aimed at enhancing Talos's platforms to allow clients to integrate DeFi into their workflows effectively. According to Talos representatives, the increasing role of DeFi in the digital asset ecosystem has stirred interest from both crypto-native and traditional institutions. Institutional demand comes from the need for broader asset liquidity access and novel digital asset deployment opportunities. The integration of Skolem's technology is expected to establish a new standard for Talos's digital asset OEMS and PMS, incorporating DeFi comprehensively.

In 2023, Talos integrated with Uniswap, enabling clients to trade numerous assets efficiently in a familiar order book format. Additionally, the company integrated with Figment, providing visibility into shared clients' staking activities on the Talos platform.

Skolem is known for its institutional-grade data and execution infrastructure, enabling trading, staking, lending, and liquidity provision in DeFi. Its infrastructure facilitates real-time streaming of prices and on-chain metrics, along with user-driven execution technology offering pre-transaction simulations, configurable alerts, order automation, and full transaction accounting.

As institutional interest in DeFi grows, there is a corresponding demand for a comprehensive technology stack ensuring safety, advanced user execution, and risk management when accessing protocols. Talos's acquisition of Skolem reflects an investment in foundational capabilities to facilitate institutional interaction with the complex DeFi ecosystem and integrate on-chain data into workflows.

The acquisition of Skolem follows Talos's recent acquisition of Cloudwall, a digital asset risk management technology provider. In 2023, Talos acquired D3X Systems and its suite of portfolio engineering tools for systematic investors. These acquisitions position Talos to deliver the next generation of institutional systems supporting the entire investment and trade lifecycles for digital assets.

A closer look at the two companies

Talos provides institutional-grade technology supporting the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing, and portfolio management. The platform connects institutions to key participants in the digital asset ecosystem through a single point of entry, streamlining trading processes to mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution.

As for Skolem, it specialises in enabling institutional investors to access DeFi markets safely and efficiently. Founded in 2020, Skolem offers a suite of services that enhance client experiences in trading, staking, lending, and liquidity provisioning on DeFi protocols. Its platform, designed for institutional needs, features an intuitive interface, advanced order automation, and comprehensive market intelligence capabilities.