Tala launches its non-custodial crypto wallet





Following this announcement, this offering was developed in order to provide financially underserved communities with the possibility to manage virtual assets with security, accessibility, and effectiveness. The non-custodial crypto wallet was powered by the Stellar network.

The product is expected to also deepen Tala’s commitment to financial inclusion, while the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, as well as remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry.











More information on the non-custodial crypto wallet launch

The Tala crypto wallet was built on the Stellar blockchain, which incorporates fast transaction speeds, low fees, and services that optimise access to the worldwide financial system. By building on Stellar, Tala has the possibility to offer users an affordable and secure experience, while also tapping into a global network of financial institutions and service providers.

At the same time, Tala’s user-friendly crypto wallet is set to eliminate the steep learning curve, while also allowing clients to gain control and ownership over their digital currency and benefit from low-cost transfers or monetary stability. By delivering faster and more affordable transactions, as well as curating out intermediaries, the Tala crypto wallet will also make financial services more accessible and affordable for those who can benefit the most from these technologies.

Launched firstly in the region of Peru, Tala’s new product addresses the global majority’s unique financial difficulties and challenges, such as a secure place to hold virtual assets or access to affordable and secure credit.

By developing a non-custodial wallet, Tala also aims to put users in more control of their private keys, ensuring they retain ownership and autonomy over their digital currency. This initiative also aligns with Tala’s core principle of providing access to financial autonomy through technology to individuals. Furthermore, by providing a secure platform for managing virtual assets, Tala aims to enable individuals to participate in the growing digital economy, while also fostering economic inclusion.