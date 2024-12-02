Taiwan's KryptoGO gets USD 3 mln in seed round

The round saw participation from global venture capital firm Hive Ventures, alongside other VCs including Taiwan’s National Development Council, Red Building Capital, AVA Angels, New Economy Ventures, Hao Fong Investment, and Pegatron Venture Capital. The funds will be utilised by KryptoGO to expand its market presence in the United States, in addition to growing its team and launching new product features later in the year.

Founded in 2019, KryptoGO aims to help financial institutions and individuals by establishing a secure and transparent environment for managing crypto assets and decentralized applications (DApps) operating in the Web3 ecosystem. The company uses natural language processing technology equipped with a global anti-money laundering database and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that allow for cross-comparison of anti-money laundering data and other risky behaviour.

The company also recently launched its flagship KryptoGO Wallet, a decentralized cross-chain wallet with financial identity verification and DeFi asset management functionality. Using the company’s cross-chain technology, KryptoGO Wallet ensures that its users can integrate and manage cross-chain assets on a single platform and identify favourable DeFi investment opportunities across a variety of chains in DeFi, while providing data security.