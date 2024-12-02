Taiwan Financial Regulator keeps neutral position towards Bitcoin

Taiwanese news service Central News Agency reported that the FSC had issued new statements on Bitcoin and digital currencies, deeming them illegal. However, in new statements, the agency has suggested more recent speculation was not accurate as reported.

The statement mirrors a similar statement issued when the FSC blocked Bitcoin ATM operator Robocoin from installing machines in the country in January 2014.

The agency did not outline whether it would seek to prohibit certain types of digital currency activity or ban it outright.