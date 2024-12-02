Tactic raises USD 2.6 mln in seed funding





Founders Fund and finance automation startup Ramp co-led the raise for Tactic. Elad Gil and Figma co-founder Dylan Field also participated in the funding.

Tactic is tackling the problem of accounting for a business’s cryptocurrency holdings and on-chain activity by aggregating data across disparate sources to give businesses a full view of their balances and activities. Its software helps companies automatically categorise transactions and apply accounting logic such as calculating USD gain/loss and taxable events. Accountants can then reconcile a business’s crypto-subledger to traditional accounting software like QuickBooks.

Tactic has partnered with accounting firms to help interpret accounting guidelines for DeFi-specific activities such as staking, NFT minting, and airdrops.

Tactic plans to use its new capital to build out its product and team.