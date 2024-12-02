Synechron rolls out InsurTech Accelerator based on blockchain

The InsurTech Accelerator Program combines Synechron’s expertise with digital innovation, business consulting, and technological capabilities such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), mobile solutions, digital strategy/customer experience design, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Synechron’s Blockchain InsurTech Accelerator focuses on two use cases:

Insurance Claims Processing, which leverages Blockchain’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), smart contracts and digital capabilities combined with the IoT to assist with asset provenance, reduction of fraud, and a straight-through process around high volume, low value insurance claims;

Trade Finance, bringing banks and corporates like insurance companies together on a single distributed ledger to minimize fraud and increase transparency around the supply chain.

Synechron is a global consulting and technology organization providing innovative solutions to the financial services industry through its three main business focus areas: digital, business consulting, and technology. Based in New York, the company has 18 offices around the globe, with over 8,000 employees.