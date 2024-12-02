Synechron rolls out blockchain accelerator applications in the cloud

The company has identified six areas where market participants have the potential to experience blockchain’s most tangible benefits in enhancing business operations, minimizing operating costs and combatting fraudulent activity. Synechron’s Blockchain Accelerators address global payments, trade finance, smart margin calls, insurance claims processing, KYC, mortgage financing and processing. Synechron’s Blockchain Applications are available in a cloud environment and deliver working modular code and a sandbox environment to reduce development time, infrastructure and investment. These applications use blockchain technologies such as Ethereum, Hyperledger, Eris and Ripple.

Synechron is a global financial services consulting and technology services provider and its blockchain applications enable financial services firms to be up-and-running on a blockchain network or in a ‘sandbox’ environment within weeks.