Synechron joins Misys InFusion Program to tap blockchain tech

The program was launched in 2014 and it has since grown to include a number of partners such as Finpacific Treasury Systems, Cronos Consultants Group, Linium, Global Market Solutions, and others. Premium Elite Partners includes the likes of Accenture, Cognizant, HCL, and IBM, among others.

Synechron will develop two Centres of Excellence focused on Capital Markets (that will cover the Misys FusionCapital suite of products for Treasury and Capital Markets) and Corporate Banking (that includes the Misys FusionBanking solutions in Lending and Transaction Banking) to support clients across the US, Europe, Middle-East, and India, according to Econotimes.

In addition, to support this partnership, Synechron has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), a newly formed enterprise collaboration focused on Ethereum Blockchain Technology, along with 86 other companies.