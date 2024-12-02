Sylo deploys wallet support for public blockchain Tezos

The Tezos blockchain supporting firm TZ APAC is advising Sylo on their technical integration of Tezos, to boost their developer experience and the adoption of the Sylo wallet in relation to Tezos in the APAC region.

Public blockchains such as Ethereum and Tezos provide a platform for dApp developers like Sylo to build user-controlled, censorship-resistant applications on a distributed network, beyond the purview of a single authority.

As of today, Tezos functionality is officially live within the Sylo Smart Wallet, supported by the recent Oya launch on Sylo, a trifecta of functionality encompassing user-run nodes, speed-parity with mainstream centralised messengers and integration of XTZ into the Sylo messaging framework.

A next-gen app, the Sylo Smart Wallet combines a digital asset wallet with a decentralised private messenger. The app allows users to request and receive payments in chat, store and interact with digital assets such as BTC, XTZ or any ERC-20 compatible token like SYLO, in a non-custodial wallet, utilise a Web3 Ethereum dApp browser, and pay using cryptocurrency in the real world.