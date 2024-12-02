Sygnum obtains a crypto licence in Lichtenstein

Sygnum is a digital asset banking group serving professional and institutional investors, banks, and corporates. With a banking licence in Switzerland and Major Payment Institution and CMS Licences in Singapore, Sygnum operates across key financial hubs, including Abu Dhabi and Luxembourg, offering services in digital asset banking, asset management, tokenization, and B2B solutions.

This new registration allows Sygnum to provide regulated services such as brokerage, custody, and B2B banking in Liechtenstein. As a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), Liechtenstein's regulatory alignment with the European Union (EU), including the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), offers Sygnum a strategic advantage.

Expansion into Liechtenstein and EU market access

In the company press release, representatives from Sygnum emphasised that the registration will facilitate the company’s broader EU reach, allowing it to offer regulated crypto services across the world’s largest trading bloc. Liechtenstein’s Blockchain Act (TVTG), approved in 2019 and enacted in 2020, established the country as one of the first with a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. This regulatory environment has positioned Liechtenstein as a gateway for companies such as Sygnum looking to expand in the European Union.

Sygnum’s entry into Liechtenstein builds on its earlier announcements of expanding into the European market. The company is preparing for the European MiCA regulation, set to be integrated into Liechtenstein’s legal framework by early 2025, giving Sygnum access to 30 EU and EEA markets.

Outside Europe, Sygnum has plans for further growth in Asia, including a potential expansion into Hong Kong. Additionally, the firm continues to leverage its Major Payment Institution Licence in Singapore for broader regional development. Previously, Sygnum entered Luxembourg and established local access to Swiss-regulated digital asset services in Abu Dhabi.

In early 2024, Sygnum raised more than USD 40 million in a financing round, increasing its valuation to USD 900 million. This year, Sygnum has entered partnerships with companies such as PostFinance, Hamilton Lane, and Fidelity, focusing on tokenization projects and launching a 24/7 settlement network through Sygnum Connect.