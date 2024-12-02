Sygnum Bank launches stablecoin-based time deposit product

According to Sygnum, this is a yield-generating, tokenized investment option with a three-month term and an annual return of 0.75%. The DCHF is linked to the value of the Swiss franc. The token allows for on-chain management of digital assets without the use of intermediaries.

Sygnum intends to offer its consumers the ability to generate income using a risk-optimized product in a regulated environment through the DCHF fixed-term deposit. Customers can exchange Swiss francs for DCHF, using the integrated Sygnum account. Customers can use this to purchase, sell, and retain deposits, digital properties, and asset tokens.