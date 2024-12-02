Switzerland-based Incore Bank partners with Kraken crypto exchange

Under the terms of the agreement, Kraken clients will be able to access the banking services of Incore Bank. Private and institutional clients will be able to transfer their fiat assets via Incore to the crypto exchange. Incore Bank launched its crypto strategy in 2020. It offers banks services in trading and custody of digital assets.

At first, Kraken clients can feed their accounts in EUR. Starting in the third quarter of 2020, the offer will be extended to CAD, CHF, EUR, and GBP. Support for these currencies will ensure that traders and investors can start trading against Kraken’s listed crypto assets.