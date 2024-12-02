Switzerland adopts new blockchain and DLT rules 

The second part of a legislative package passed by the Swiss parliament in 2020, including ordinance provisions, into force. This should increase legal certainty in insolvency law with a regulation on the segregation of crypto-based assets in the event of bankruptcy.

According to the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters (SIF), this package is a financial market infrastructure for DLT securities which, in addition to financial intermediaries, allows other companies and persons to trade.