Switchere adds Apple Pay and Google Pay as payment methods

This move aims to improve user accessibility and convenience within the evolving digital payments sector, which is also experiencing notable growth according to Cointelegraph. By 2024, the global digital transactions market is anticipated to reach USD 9.47 trillion, with projections showing it could grow to USD 14.79 trillion by 2027. In the United States, digital payments are expected to increase from USD 2.04 trillion in 2024 to USD 3.53 trillion by 2027, according to Statista.

The adoption of mobile payment systems like Apple Pay and Google Pay is contributing to this expansion. Currently, Apple Pay has approximately 640 million users worldwide, with expectations for this number to exceed 700 million by 2027. Google Pay also has around 150 million users globally, including 25.3 million in the U.S.

Switchere’s addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay reflects a growing trend in digital payments. Users can now purchase over 170 cryptocurrencies using their iOS or Android devices, in addition to traditional payment methods such as bank cards and direct transfers, enhancing global accessibility.

Crypto transactions and mobile payments

Apple Pay and Google Pay are streamlining cryptocurrency transactions by providing a faster and more secure payment experience compared to traditional methods. These mobile payment systems address issues like slower processing times and enhance security with advanced encryption and tokenization, reducing the risks of fraud and data theft.

Their user-friendly interfaces are designed to meet the needs of modern digital users, making them suitable for quick and secure transactions involving digital assets. This development represents a significant step towards making cryptocurrencies more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.





More information about Switchere

Switchere is a European-licensed company offering cryptocurrency solutions for both individual users and businesses. Established in 2019, the company focuses on making cryptocurrency accessible globally, supporting financial inclusion. Switchere provides simplified crypto-to-crypto payment options and business solutions across various industries. Cointelegraph reports that the company serves around 700,000 customers and numerous partners in over 160 countries.