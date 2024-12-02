Swissquote to launch its own crypto trading platform





The company also plans to add stablecoins and staking services to its list of cryptocurrency offerings.

The Swiss bank currently supports 24 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Ethereum Classic, EOS, Stellar, Tezos, Augur, Ox, Cardano, Uniswap, Aave, Cosmos, Algorand, Filecoin, Maker, Compound, year.finance, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana.

The company’s net income from crypto investments increased by over 1,000% to 63.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2021.