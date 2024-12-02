Swissquote partners Bitstamp to launch Bitcoin trading

With the integration, Swissquote customers will be able to exchange Bitcoin for euros and US dollars, and vice versa, through their accounts. The digital currency exchange will provide the technical know-how and backend support.

The Swiss online banking service, founded in 1999, is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, from which it has a banking license. It offers online access to financial products like bonds, options and futures, as well as credit card and savings account services.