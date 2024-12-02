



Bison Bank uses Bison Digital Assets to safeguard customer digital assets and build a regulated connection between the traditional and crypto financial sectors. The collaboration with Sygnum is part of the company's strategic aim of providing best-in-class services to crypto-active investors, institutions, and High Net Worth Individual (HNWI) clients. The partnership aims to empower Bison Bank’s end-clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).





Sygnum's B2B banking currently allows 15 partners to build a regulated digital asset presence under their own brand while maintaining complete control over their customer relationships. The rigorous compliance standards of Sygnum and Bison Digital Assets support this expanded offering.