Swiss company Crypto Fund rolls out Cryptocurrency Fund

The Swiss Fund will be registered with FINMA and symbolizes first diversified investment vehicle for digital assets that are available to professional investors, according to Econotimes. Furthermore, the fund intends to invest in most important cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, among others. The company will offer an index-based, passive product according to the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act, which will offer regulated access to virtual currencies for professional investors.

The Index is calculated and invests in the largest virtual currencies by market capitalization and liquidity. With this, a high level of diversification is ensured to a reduced volatility of the fund, while ensuring ability to benefit from the emergence and high growth rate of new cryptocurrencies.

The company said that it will be launching the Fund for Q4 2017 and that initial discussions with FINMA have already taken place, the online publication continues.