Swiss Bank rolls out Bitcoin tracker certificate to Germany, Austria

Germany is one of the biggest and most sophisticated structured products markets and it is one of the bank’s focus markets. This follows the launch of its certificate for Swiss investors, who expect a positive development in the price of Bitcoin to trade transparently on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The tracker certificate enables investors to invest in the digital currency and gives them the possibility to participate in the development of its price in USD, without having to own Bitcoins themselves. Furthermore, the certificate is a bankable asset that is particularly suitable for investors who anticipate a rise in the acceptance and significance of Bitcoin as a way of payment and as an alternative currency.

Vontobel, which manages and monitors a client’s assets entrusted to it and also observes the financial markets and interprets global macroeconomic developments, is the first Swiss issuer of a tracker certificate on Bitcoins for subscription. Vontobel’s reputation spreads across 22 international locations where they identify and analyse trends, and subsequently create innovative investment strategies and products for investors.

Switzerland has been dubbed a conducive environment for Bitcoin to thrive, due to its regulatory friendly measures for the digital currency, according to CoinTelegraph.