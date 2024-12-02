SWiM PAY introduces 49 wallet-to-wallet currencies





Following this announcement, SWiM PAY is expected to allow users and customers to make instant payments in multiple currencies. This new feature is expected to eliminate the wait for a new feature, eliminate the wait for traditional transfers, and also provide a convenient, secure, and efficient way for businesses and individuals to transact instantly around the world.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industries.











More information on the announcement

With the rise of global commerce and the overall increasing need for cross-border transactions, the demand for fast and secure digital payments has never been higher. SWiM PAY’s latest offering was developed in order to address this need by giving customers the possibility to make instant, wallet-to-wallet payments in any of the 49 supported currencies around the world.

This process is expected to allow businesses to also receive transactions from their clients in real time, without the delays and fees associated with traditional bank transfers. In addition, they will be enabled to expand their reach by making and receiving payments to or from anywhere across the globe instantly.

SWiM PAY’s wallet-to-wallet currency feature is currently available to all customers and clients with an account. The platform was designed to offer a range of other features, which will include the process of providing customers with US Dollar Cash Back Rewards for all payments made or received, real-time notifications, secure transactions, and 24/7 client support.



