



Together, they are introducing a new product, `SWIAT Access,` which aims to provide financial institutions with simplified access to SWIAT’s blockchain ecosystem. SWIAT Access functions like an Internet router, facilitating a straightforward and secure connection between banks' IT systems and SWIAT’s blockchain network, leveraging adesso’s IT expertise.











The launch of SWIAT Access addresses the significant interest in blockchain technology among financial institutions and the common challenge of lacking necessary IT capacities for blockchain projects. The product eliminates the need for in-house IT resources, with SWIAT providing the technology for blockchain access that can be installed within a few days.

SWIAT Access offers financial institutions an easy gateway to digital assets, tailored to their specific needs. It operates with or without additional key management software, similar to a crypto custody solution, enabling banks to engage in various blockchain use cases related to regulated digital assets without extensive technological preparation.





Past developments of the partnership

The introduction of SWIAT Access underscores the effective collaboration between SWIAT and adesso, with adesso being a strategic partner of SWIAT since autumn 2023. Adesso is also one of the nine validators in the SWIAT blockchain network, a role that ensures the validation and correct execution of blockchain function calls. The integration of validators enhances the security of SWIAT's ecosystem, which specialises in regulated digital assets, and strengthens the reliability of its infrastructure for the financial sector, lowering the entry barriers.

SWIAT’s goal with its blockchain-based platform is to establish a global standard for processing blockchain-based securities. The SWIAT ecosystem is designed to consider capital market, compliance, and regulatory requirements from the outset, providing security and regulatory compatibility. SWIAT predicts that the significance of digital assets will grow globally in the coming years, with tokenization on the rise. In Europe, SWIAT forecasts the open decentralized financial market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 60%, reaching over EUR 3 trillion by 2030.