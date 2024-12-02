Sweden completes Phase 2 CBDC trials





During Phase 2, points similar to offline operate, efficiency, and integration with exterior individuals were examined and conclusions from this part are set to be presented in a report to be published in spring 2022.

Phase 3 will formulate a foundation for the necessities for an e-krona if a choice is made to situation it. All the exams, analyses, and investigations carried out will type a base for this work.

Although Phase 2 is completed, the central financial institution stories are going to conduct different technical exams that can subsequently prolong their contract with Accenture till February 2022.