Swarm and Focus fund second class of startups

The fund will provide between USD 5,000 and USD 50,000 in funding to startups accepted into the round, which follows its first announced in October 2014. Participants in its inaugural round included Coinspace, Manna and a decentralised dance party.

Focus invests primarily in Bitcoin ventures and projects such as Counterparty, Factom, GetGems and NXT. A decentralized crowdfunding platform, Swarm helps startups establish themselves as distributed collaborative organisations (DCOs), allowing them to sell cryptographic tokens to raise funds.