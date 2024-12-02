SwapKit announces integration with BitPay

This new feature will allow BitPay users to access a broader selection of digital assets by using SwapKit’s services. The integration will enable users to leverage cross-chain liquidity through THORChain, facilitating the seamless exchange of various cryptocurrencies directly within their wallets.

According to officials from SwapKit, this integration is expected to provide businesses with greater opportunities in the cryptocurrency payment sector. They highlighted that the development is anticipated to simplify the checkout process and improve the user experience for both merchants and customers.

Through this partnership, BitPay users will be able to swap a wider range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, within the BitPay Wallet and its online swap marketplace. In addition, users will gain the ability to swap among over 4,800 assets on Ethereum, using liquidity from THORChain, Uniswap V2/V3, Sushiswap, and 1inch. SwapKit’s cross-chain DEX aggregator will select the most favourable routes for transactions to optimise pricing.

Improving cross-chain transactions

The integration also aims to streamline cross-chain transactions, consolidating them into a single operation while offering improved rates and reduced slippage. This is expected to improve payment flexibility and provide a smoother checkout process for customers.

SwapKit’s SDK and API offer developers the tools to integrate cross-chain swap functionality into their applications, supporting transactions for over 5,500 crypto assets across more than 14 blockchains. The collaboration with BitPay represents a significant step forward in SwapKit’s mission to advance crypto industry solutions.

Representatives from BitPay noted that this partnership will enable BitPay Wallet users to perform competitive swaps across multiple networks and thousands of coins. They also emphasised that the integration increases asset flexibility and maintains self-custody benefits for users.





More information about the two companies

SwapKit offers an API and SDK that simplify THORChain integration, enabling decentralised applications (dApps) to achieve multi-chain functionality with minimal coding. The platform supports swaps among over 5,500 crypto assets across 14 blockchains, providing features such as affiliate fee optimisation, gas pricing, wallet connectivity, and decentralised exchange aggregation.

Established in 2011, BitPay specialises in blockchain payment processing, focusing on reducing fraud, lowering payment processing costs, and facilitating cross-border cryptocurrency payments. The BitPay Wallet offers a solution for managing digital assets, including buying, storing, swapping, selling, and spending cryptocurrencies. The company operates in North America, Europe, and South America and has secured more than USD 70 million in funding from leading investment firms.