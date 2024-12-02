SushiSwap launches on Avalanche

Users can perform core swaps as they do with SushiSwap on Ethereum, but with lower fees. Avalanche enables DeFi apps to scale and perform at parity to traditional finance applications. Their transactions are confirmed near instantly.

At launch, SushiSwap evaluated the opportunities of Uniswap, a pioneer in AMMs, and sought multiple points of improvement, including community governance, better liquidity incentives (via yield farming), and advanced product features.

AMMs provide users and projects with instant liquidity at a known price. This consistency is important for projects looking to scale fast. Instant liquidity allows for more complex DeFi products to emerge.