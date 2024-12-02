Sun Exchange enables Bitcoin investments for solar energy project

The South Africa-based crowd lending platform is the first of its kind to start a campaign to raise digital currency capital for a solar project. The company is currently running a campaign to raise investments for a solar power plant in one of the schools in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Those who invest in solar projects over the Sun Exchange will also receive returns in Bitcoin.

There are some people who have been very vocal about Bitcoin mining. They believe that the amount of electricity used for mining Bitcoin is detrimental to the environment and the digital currency is doing more good than bad. The very model of Sun Exchange, which encourages the generation of clean energy using Bitcoin might put these voices to rest.