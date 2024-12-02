Study shows crypto investing might have a bad influence on relationships

Among investors who have placed as much as 50% to 75% of their net assets in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others, as many as 94% report negative consequences, according to a new infographic from Block-Builders.net.

Meanwhile, the infographic illustrates that openness and financial equality are important to a happy relationship for 83% of Germans. This suggests that financial aspects can have a major impact on relationships and the social fabric.

Regardless of the above developments, cryptocurrencies remain on the ascent in several dimensions: on the one hand, prices have gone through the roof in recent months (although slipping on a slope in May), and on the other, more and more citizens are inclined to actually use digital currencies. 4 in 10 people expect to use cryptocurrencies for payments in 2022.