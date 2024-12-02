Strive launches crypto-focused app for parents and kids with digital piggy banks





As part of the company’s educational approach, the team also plans to introduce a piggy bank mining edition, designed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Strive’s app and hardware combo displays any crypto wallet balance on the piggy bank, whilst parents can use the accompanying app to schedule cryptocurrency payments, such as pocket money, and monitor their child’s digital transactions. The app and the devices are all secured with 256K encryption, always protecting users’ data.

Penny the Pigs are priced at USD 149 each and are already in demand. Anyone interested can already pre-order their own piggy bank on StriveFam.com.