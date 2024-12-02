



Following this announcement, this strategy aims to further expand the footprint of the USD for customers and businesses around the world.

As stablecoins in the US have increasingly gained attention at the federal level, Stripe aims to accelerate its development plan in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Stripe’s development strategy

According to officials of the company, the initiative falls in line with Stripe’s overall commitment to the digital asset factor, after a six-year hiatus from including cryptocurrency-related services as part of its suite of products.

The plan also gained traction after Stripe recently received regulatory approval to acquire the stablecoin payments network Bridge. Back in February 2025, it was announced that Stripe and Bridge intended to scale the capabilities of digital USD and provide it to businesses, regardless of their location.

Following this strategy, in April 2025, the US-based payment processing company announced that its application for a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank (MALPB) charter was accepted by the state of Georgia’s Department of Banking and Finance. Through this development, Stripe was enabled to further support its objective of accessing payment card networks. At the same time, the company was set to further scale its payment processing offerings, as it continued to focus on its plans to receive direct membership in the US with Visa and Mastercard, as well as to process transactions through a sponsoring bank.



