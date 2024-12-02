Stripe supports crypto businesses





The news was shared along with a link to a page explaining Stripe’s use cases in the Web3 universe.

For exchanges, it lets platforms process payments in global fiat currencies, as well as pay-out fiat in more than 45 countries. For digital wallets, it provides an API that allows users to track and manage their Bitcoin, Ether, and Bored Apes on widgets. And for NFT marketplaces, they can leverage Stripe’s Identity feature to verify the authenticity of identity documents from 33 countries to vet buyers and sellers.

Moreover, Stripe’s crypto offering advertises ‘fraud prevention and authorisation optimisation-built in.’

Stripe has had a complicated relationship with crypto over the years, ending Bitcoin support in 2018, calling the cryptocurrency ‘less useful’ as a payment means after initially supporting the cryptocurrency in 2014.