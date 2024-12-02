Stripe has outlined how stablecoins and artificial intelligence (AI) could influence cross-border commerce in Asia, presenting updates at its Singapore event in 2025.

The company said that stablecoins are gaining traction as a means to facilitate international transactions, while AI is increasingly being explored as a channel for commerce and fraud prevention.

According to Stripe’s latest research, nearly half of businesses surveyed in Singapore, India, China and Japan plan to adopt stablecoins within the next two years. The findings suggest that firms see potential in stablecoins as a programmable tool for financial services, with Asia positioned to play a leading role in their use due to favourable adoption rates and regulatory trends.

Stripe has already introduced stablecoin financial accounts, which are available in more than 100 countries, including Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Brunei. These accounts allow businesses to hold stablecoin balances, send payments globally and receive funds in both crypto and fiat currencies. In addition, the firm’s acquisition of Bridge enabled a partnership with Visa, through which cardholders in multiple markets can spend from stablecoin balances directly.

Company representatives noted that from mid-2024 to mid-2025, more than half of Stripe’s users in Asia made international sales, with cross-border payments rising sharply in Singapore.

AI adoption and commerce transformation

Survey results also show that businesses in Asia anticipate significant use of AI-driven sales channels over the coming decade. By 2030, over 80% of respondents expect AI-powered platforms to account for a share of sales. Around one-fifth of businesses are already experimenting with AI agents, with nearly half preparing for wider adoption.

Stripe has introduced an AI foundation model tailored for payments, trained on tens of billions of transactions. The company says it has already detected payment patterns previously missed by earlier tools. Early testing showed an increase in the detection of large-scale card testing attacks compared to previous models.

Expanding services across Asia

Stripe continues to extend its financial services infrastructure across the region. New offerings include additional local payment methods such as PayNow in Singapore and GoPay in Indonesia, as well as expanded access to Brazil, South Korea and India for businesses operating with US-based accounts. Other updates cover fraud prevention, tax compliance, and payment orchestration.

Company officials said that despite economic uncertainty and rising costs cited by many businesses in Asia, confidence in international expansion remains high. Stripe’s survey found that nearly three-quarters of respondents expect to reach new global customers in the year ahead.