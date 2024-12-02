Stripe launches a new fiat-to-crypto onramp

Stripe has also decided to open the onramp to all Web3 users, including users who have joined a waitlist over the last few months. With this onramp, Stripe aims to help customers to purchase crypto at the precise moment they need it, thus solving the slow start faced by companies interested in offering cryptocurrency and blockchain-enabled experiences.

Stripe now offers two implementation options for its onramp, namely an embeddable onramp that allows developers to insert a crypto-purchasing widget directly into their own website or app with a few lines of code, as well as a Stripe-hosted onramp at crypto.link.com, to which companies can direct their US-based customers without having to use any code at all.

The Stripe-hosted onramp synergises with several use cases developed by Web3 companies around the globe. These include 1inch, which is a distributed network for various protocols that offers one-stop access to decentralised finance. By integrating with the Stripe onramp, 1inch will enable users to quickly start funding their DeFi wallets.

The Stripe onramp will also be used on Lens Protocol’s LensFrens to allow users to seamlessly collect content and support their favourite Web3 creators within the Lens ecosystem. Safe, a platform designed to allow users to manage digital assets on Ethereum and the EVM will allow developers to embed Stripe’s onramp in their decentralised applications directly from the Safe{Core} SDK.

The Stripe onramp will integrate with Brave, a privacy-focused web browser, through its Wallet by allowing users to buy crypto directly into their self-custody Brave Wallet accounts.

Whether it’s integrated on a company’s site or hosted by Stripe, the onramp is capable of improving conversion and authorisation rates, making it more likely that legitimate purchases go through. The onramp incorporates built-in fraud tools and identity verification systems that can help companies in their efforts to meet KYC and compliance requirements.

More information about Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Companies can leverage Stripe’s capabilities to accept payments, grow their revenue, and discover new business opportunities. Based in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

As a unified platform designed to solve all the undifferentiated complexity of money movement, Stripe works with businesses to help them enter new markets, build new revenue streams, and optimise their customers’ experience. Companies of all business models use Stripe’s software and APIs to accept payments, send payouts, prevent fraud, analyse data, manage revenue and provide financial services to their users.