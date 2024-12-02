Stripe goes live with Bitcoin payment integration

With the launch, Stripe is now allowing any merchant in its network with a USD bank account to accept Bitcoin. Integration for merchants is made possible through either its API or as part of its checkout feature.

Stripe began testing Bitcoin payments in March 2014, when it worked on an integration with online data backup service Tarsnap.

Stripe is a startup that was founded and established in 2010 and which enables frictionless transactions via the licensing of APIs designed for a number of languages including Java, Python, Node, and Ruby. In addition to Facebook, the company counts Apple and Twitter among its partners.