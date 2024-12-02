Stripe and Bitstamp to expand crypto on-ramp in Europe







Stripe offers a customisable widget that developers can embed into their product to allow conversion of crypto and instant settlement of transactions. It currently supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), and USD Coin (USDC). The widget won't be available to UK customers, according to the press release.

Bitstamp will help Stripe manage fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversion and transfers to consumers. This, in turn, will expand the crypto exchange’s Bitstamp-as-a-service product, the white-label version of its crypto trading services to banks and fintechs.





Bitsamp updates platform for MiCA compliance

Bitstamp has updated its platform to comply with the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which took effect on 30 June 2024. These changes reflect Bitstamp's commitment to aligning with new regulatory standards in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

A significant update involved removing the euro-denominated stablecoin EURT from its list of offered currencies ahead of the MiCA deadline. While Bitstamp continues to offer electronic money tokens (EMT) not denominated in euros, these are accessible to European customers only through certain products. Bitstamp has also clarified that it will not introduce or promote new EMTs that do not meet MiCA requirements.

Bitstamp officials have welcomed the implementation of MiCA, viewing it as a step towards standardising cryptocurrency regulation across the EU. They believe the regulation will protect consumers while allowing the crypto industry to continue evolving. The exchange is communicating directly with the affected customers to ensure a smooth transition.