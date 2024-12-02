Striga launches APIs for crypto platforms to create branded cards

The new crypto cards programme is specifically tailored for neobanks, web3 apps, and crypto companies and aims to allow these entities to issue self-branded crypto cards to their end users. The programme comes at a time of need, where crypto-based products and services become more popular and grow in demand, as an alternative for regular payment options or cash.





A single API set to help companies launch self-branded crypto cards

Striga’s card issuing platform is easy to use and intuitive, helping companies issue customised virtual cards for their users. At the same time, Striga has established various partnerships and integrations, allowing clients to deploy individualised virtual or physical cards to their users in a few simple steps. Through this programme, the Europe-based company aims to offer high-quality and competitive services, with convenient and flexible ways for end-users to manage their crypto assets and boost their portfolios. The experience should be seamless for crypto providing platforms, as they will be able to diversify their offerings, attract more clients, and help them with their recurring payments through digital currencies.





Issuing and managing branded cards with boosted security and full compliance

Striga’s innovative platform represents a great ally for crypto-based platforms looking to diversify their financial and service portfolios. It leverages the power of blockchain technology and enables companies to issue cards that can be directly linked to customers’ crypto accounts, providing enhanced flexibility, control, and security over their assets. This way, customers can make daily purchases, opt for recurring payments, and handle their financial needs without the use of cash, debit or credit cards, or other bank-powered currencies.

Striga also boasts an intuitive and easy-to-use platform that can help clients link their cards to multiple accounts, including EUR accounts, crypto, and more, all in a safe and secure environment. Among its high-security features, Striga counts for multi-factor authentication, encryption, and real-time fraud monitoring.





About Striga

The modular platform designed for flexibility is backed by great names in the fintech industry, including Y Combinator, Charlie Lee (creator of Litecoin), Stillmark, and Berkeley Skydeck. Its customers include early-stage fintechs, web3 innovators, banks, and crypto exchanges who use a wide range of services, from crypto custody to card issuing, and trading.