Streak enters US market with code-free algorithmic trading

The company, which already counts 300,000 retail investors as clients and has handled over half a billion dollars in trading turnover, will now provide American users access to a range of trading functionalities for multiple asset classes, allowing them to find new trading inspiration, build strategies, etc.

Streak has developed a platform where users can convert their trading ideas into algorithms without having to write code, can check the historical performance of their ideas and trades, back test these algorithms to check their viability, and deploy them to perform paper trades or fully automated algo trades.

As part of the launch, Streak has currently added support for multiple US brokers for US equity trade execution, and also supports crypto-trading across ten different venues including Coinbase, Kraken and partnered exchanges like Deribit and Binance. The company is also releasing its global mobile application next quarter along with support for more brokers and markets.