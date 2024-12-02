



Following STICPAY’s integration with MT5, brokers on the platform will be given the possibility to send and receive payments in a secure and efficient manner, via STICPAY using MT5’s built-in payments service.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the STICPAY x MetaTrader 5 integration

STICPAY represents a global e-wallet and payment gateway that provides local and international payment methods to several corporate clients across more than 160 countries around the world. The firm enables users to transfer currencies through bank wire, credit cards, and local transaction methods, while also facilitating international ecommerce payments for online merchants with global clients. At the same time, for individuals, STICPAY provides a fast, secure, and cost-effective transfer solution, including for those customers who are using non-major currencies.

Throughout this partnership, no additional API integration will be needed for brokers that are already connected to MT5, as they will simply need to sign a contract in order to begin using both the STICPAY e-wallet and payment aggregator STIC Direct, with payments accessible on both mobile and online devices.

Furthermore, the suite of solutions will allow for payments to be made while leveraging the balance available in an e-wallet, as STIC Direct represents a comprehensive payment service that supports credit cards, APMs, local bank wire, crypto, as well as e-wallet payments.